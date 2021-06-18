Is Weakness In GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) has had a rough week with its share price down 15%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GreenTree Hospitality Group is:

11% = CN¥245m ÷ CN¥2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

GreenTree Hospitality Group's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, GreenTree Hospitality Group seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Despite the moderate return on equity, GreenTree Hospitality Group has posted a net income growth of 4.4% over the past five years. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 5.8% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

NYSE:GHG Past Earnings Growth June 18th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is GHG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GHG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is GreenTree Hospitality Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 53% (implying that it keeps only 47% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Only recently, GreenTree Hospitality Group started paying a dividend. This means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 17% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 26% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with GreenTree Hospitality Group's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

