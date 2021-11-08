Is Weakness In Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Grand Canyon Education's (NASDAQ:LOPE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.9% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Grand Canyon Education's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Grand Canyon Education is:

19% = US$262m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Grand Canyon Education's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Grand Canyon Education seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.3% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Grand Canyon Education's decent 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Grand Canyon Education's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 16% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:LOPE Past Earnings Growth November 8th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Grand Canyon Education's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Grand Canyon Education Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Grand Canyon Education doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Grand Canyon Education's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

