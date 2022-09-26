Is Weakness In Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Grand Canyon Education's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Grand Canyon Education is:

36% = US$216m ÷ US$607m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.36 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Grand Canyon Education's Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

To begin with, Grand Canyon Education has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 11% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 5.2% net income growth seen by Grand Canyon Education over the past five years. growth

As a next step, we compared Grand Canyon Education's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 8.6% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:LOPE Past Earnings Growth September 26th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Grand Canyon Education fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Grand Canyon Education Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Grand Canyon Education doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Grand Canyon Education's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

