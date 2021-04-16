Is Weakness In Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 40% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Franklin Wireless' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Franklin Wireless is:

46% = US$19m ÷ US$42m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.46 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Franklin Wireless' Earnings Growth And 46% ROE

To begin with, Franklin Wireless has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Franklin Wireless' exceptional 50% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Franklin Wireless' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 2.8%.

NasdaqCM:FKWL Past Earnings Growth April 16th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Franklin Wireless''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Franklin Wireless Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Franklin Wireless' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

