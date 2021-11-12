Is Weakness In Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 16% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Big Lots (NYSE:BIG). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Big Lots' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Big Lots is:

23% = US$260m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Big Lots' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Big Lots has a significantly high ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE is pretty decent. As a result, Big Lots' remarkable 32% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 2.7% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

NYSE:BIG Past Earnings Growth November 12th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for BIG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Big Lots Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Big Lots has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 18%, meaning that it has the remaining 82% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Big Lots is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Big Lots has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 20%. Still, forecasts suggest that Big Lots' future ROE will drop to 18% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Big Lots' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

