Is Weakness In Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 7.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Alphabet's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alphabet is:

28% = US$72b ÷ US$255b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.28 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Alphabet's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, Alphabet has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 7.0% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Alphabet's exceptional 32% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Alphabet's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 18%.

NasdaqGS:GOOGL Past Earnings Growth September 9th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Alphabet's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Alphabet Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Alphabet doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Alphabet's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

