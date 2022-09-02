Is Weakness In A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 16% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to A10 Networks' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for A10 Networks is:

53% = US$102m ÷ US$195m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.53 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of A10 Networks' Earnings Growth And 53% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that A10 Networks has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, A10 Networks' considerable five year net income growth of 74% was to be expected.

We then compared A10 Networks' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 25% in the same period.

NYSE:ATEN Past Earnings Growth September 2nd 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is A10 Networks fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is A10 Networks Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

A10 Networks has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 7.8%, meaning that it has the remaining 92% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

While A10 Networks has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with A10 Networks' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

