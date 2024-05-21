Is WB a Buy, Before Earnings?

Weibo Corp (WB) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Weibo Corp to post earnings of $0.36 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $391.51 million. Last quarter, Weibo Corp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.31 on estimates of $0.50. The stock fell by -1.96% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WB stock has fallen by -6.12%.

Is Weibo Corp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WB stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $11.91, implying upside potential of 27.24% from current levels.

WB shares have lost about -13.54% in the past six months.

About Weibo Corp

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.