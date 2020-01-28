Is Waste Management (WM) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Waste Management (WM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WM and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Waste Management is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WM's full-year earnings has moved 0.34% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that WM has returned about 6.34% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 4.42% on average. As we can see, Waste Management is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, WM belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.62% so far this year, so WM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to WM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

