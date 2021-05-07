Is Washington Prime Group (WPG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. WPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Finally, investors should note that WPG has a P/CF ratio of 7.60. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.73. Within the past 12 months, WPG's P/CF has been as high as 51.74 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.92.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Washington Prime Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that WPG is an impressive value stock right now.

