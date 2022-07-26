Is Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Warrior Met Coal (HCC). HCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.53, while its industry has an average P/E of 3.79. Over the past 52 weeks, HCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.61 and as low as 3.11, with a median of 4.60.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HCC's P/B ratio of 1.51. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HCC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.06. HCC's P/B has been as high as 2.52 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.68, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that HCC has a P/CF ratio of 3.36. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.66. Over the past year, HCC's P/CF has been as high as 19.28 and as low as 3.05, with a median of 6.52.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Warrior Met Coal's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HCC is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.