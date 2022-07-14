Is Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Warrior Met Coal (HCC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Warrior Met Coal is one of 254 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Warrior Met Coal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCC's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HCC has gained about 15.8% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 13.7%. This means that Warrior Met Coal is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 34%.

Over the past three months, Cenovus Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Warrior Met Coal belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 60.7% so far this year, meaning that HCC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cenovus Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved +28.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Warrior Met Coal and Cenovus Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

