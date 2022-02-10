Is Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Warrior Met Coal (HCC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Warrior Met Coal is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Warrior Met Coal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCC's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HCC has moved about 16.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 16.5%. As we can see, Warrior Met Coal is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Transocean (RIG) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.7%.

For Transocean, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Warrior Met Coal belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.1% so far this year, meaning that HCC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Transocean, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #100. The industry has moved +25.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Warrior Met Coal and Transocean as they could maintain their solid performance.

