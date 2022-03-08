Is Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Warrior Met Coal (HCC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Warrior Met Coal is one of 255 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Warrior Met Coal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCC's full-year earnings has moved 57.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HCC has returned about 49.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 22.6%. As we can see, Warrior Met Coal is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is RPC (RES). The stock has returned 137.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, RPC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Warrior Met Coal is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 52.9% this year, meaning that HCC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, RPC falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.7%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Warrior Met Coal and RPC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

