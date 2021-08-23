Is Walmart (WMT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Walmart (WMT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WMT and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Walmart is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 5.88% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, WMT has returned 5.06% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 6.53%. As we can see, Walmart is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #210 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.19% so far this year, so WMT is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

WMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

