Is Walmart (WMT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Walmart (WMT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Walmart is one of 222 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 1.29% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that WMT has returned about 28.18% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 26.51% on average. As we can see, Walmart is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.48% so far this year, so WMT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track WMT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

