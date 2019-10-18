Is Walmart (WMT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Walmart (WMT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Walmart is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 225 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 1.61% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that WMT has returned about 28.65% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 21.25%. This means that Walmart is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #227 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.02% so far this year, so WMT is performing better in this area.

WMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

