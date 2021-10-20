Is Walmart (WMT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Walmart (WMT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Walmart is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 5.87% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, WMT has returned 0.37% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 4.85% on average. As we can see, Walmart is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.40% this year, meaning that WMT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

WMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.