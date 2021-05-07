Is Walmart (WMT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Walmart (WMT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Walmart is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved -6.42% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, WMT has moved about -2.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 0.50% on average. This shows that Walmart is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, WMT is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #237 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.43% so far this year, so WMT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on WMT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

