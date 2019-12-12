Is Walmart (WMT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Walmart (WMT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Walmart is one of 223 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 1.42% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, WMT has returned 27.75% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 22.97% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Walmart is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.67% so far this year, so WMT is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to WMT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

