Is Walmart (WMT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Walmart (WMT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Walmart is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 1.73% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, WMT has moved about 26.07% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 22.74%. This shows that Walmart is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.36% this year, meaning that WMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track WMT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

