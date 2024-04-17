Is W.W. Grainger (GWW) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is W.W. Grainger (GWW) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

W.W. Grainger is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. W.W. Grainger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWW's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GWW has gained about 15.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 7.7% on average. This means that W.W. Grainger is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO). The stock has returned 14.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fusion Fuel Green PLC's current year EPS has increased 25.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, W.W. Grainger belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.6% so far this year, so GWW is performing better in this area. Fusion Fuel Green PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track W.W. Grainger and Fusion Fuel Green PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

