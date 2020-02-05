Is W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of W.R. Berkley (WRB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

W.R. Berkley is a member of our Finance group, which includes 843 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WRB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WRB's full-year earnings has moved 2.18% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that WRB has returned about 8.31% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -0.83%. As we can see, W.R. Berkley is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, WRB belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.29% so far this year, so WRB is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to WRB as it looks to continue its solid performance.

