Is VWESX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Having trouble finding an Investment Grade Bond - Long fund? Vanguard Long-Term Investment-Grade Income Investor (VWESX) is a potential starting point. VWESX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

The world of Investment Grade Bond - Long funds is an area filled with options, such as VWESX. With a focus on bonds that mature in more than 10 years, Investment Grade Bond - Long funds target the long end of the curve. Investors do inherit a higher duration risk with fixed income instruments at this maturity level, but these funds typically provide a higher yield, at least when compared to their short-maturity counterparts. Finally, investors should also note that the focus on investment grade does make these funds safer, but yields will be lower than in the junk bond category.

History of Fund/Manager

VWESX is a part of the Vanguard Group family of funds, a company based out of Malvern, PA. The Vanguard Long-Term Investment-Grade Income Investor made its debut in July of 1973 and VWESX has managed to accumulate roughly $4.78 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 7.04%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 6.29%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, VWESX's standard deviation comes in at 7.95%, compared to the category average of 7.5%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 7.97% compared to the category average of 7.73%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Bond Duration

Modified duration is a measure of a given bond's interest rate sensitivity, and is a metric that's a good way to judge how fixed income securities will respond in a shifting rate environment.

For those that believe interest rates will rise, this is an important factor to consider. VWESX has a modified duration of 13.29, which suggests that the fund will decline 13.29% for every hundred-basis-point increase in interest rates.

Income

Income is often a big reason for purchasing a fixed income security, so it is important to consider the fund's average coupon. Average coupon is a look at the average payout by the fund in a given year. For example, this fund's average coupon of 4.8% means that a $10,000 investment should result in a yearly payout of $480.

A higher coupon is good for those seeking a strong level of current income, but it could also pose a reinvestment risk if rates are lower in the future when compared to the initial purchase date of the bond.

Investors also need to consider risk relative to broad benchmarks, as income is only one part of the bond picture. VWESX carries a beta of 2.33, meaning that the fund is more volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 0.37, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, VWESX has 42.08% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher, while 56.35% are of medium quality, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of A, and focuses on high quality securities.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, VWESX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.22% compared to the category average of 0.85%. So, VWESX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $3,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $1.

Bottom Line

Overall, Vanguard Long-Term Investment-Grade Income Investor ( VWESX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

