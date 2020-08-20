Is VWAHX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Muni - Bonds funds, consider Vanguard High-Yield Tax-Exempt Investor (VWAHX) as a possibility. VWAHX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

VWAHX is one of many Muni - Bonds funds to choose from. Muni - Bonds funds invest in debt securities issued by states and local municipalities, which are typically used to pay for infrastructure construction, schools, and other government functions. These securities can be backed by taxes (revenue bonds), but others are known as " general obligation " and are not necessarily backed by a defined source. These bonds are especially attractive because of their inherent tax benefits.

History of Fund/Manager

VWAHX finds itself in the Vanguard Group family, based out of Malvern, PA. The Vanguard High-Yield Tax-Exempt Investor made its debut in December of 1978 and VWAHX has managed to accumulate roughly $2.24 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. Mathew Kiselak is the fund's current manager and has held that role since July of 2010.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 4.9%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 5.05%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. VWAHX's standard deviation over the past three years is 5.57% compared to the category average of 9.37%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 5.04% compared to the category average of 8.35%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 0.93, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, VWAHX has a negative alpha of -0.03, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, VWAHX has 29.5% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher, while 55.98% are of medium quality, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of A, and focuses on high quality securities.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VWAHX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.17% compared to the category average of 0.82%. From a cost perspective, VWAHX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $3,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $1.

Bottom Line

Overall, Vanguard High-Yield Tax-Exempt Investor ( VWAHX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Vanguard High-Yield Tax-Exempt Investor ( VWAHX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

