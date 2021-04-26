Is VTABX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Investors in search of an International Bond - Developed fund might want to consider looking at Vanguard Total International Bond Index Admiral (VTABX). The fund does not have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, though we have been able to explore other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

The world of International Bond - Developed funds is an area filled with different choices, like VTABX. International Bond - Developed funds focus on fixed income securities from developed nations besides the United States. This usually results in countries like Japan, Germany, the UK, France, and Australia dominating the list of top holdings. Funds here offer geographic diversification, but they can also introduce currency risk into the picture as well.

Vanguard Group is based in Malvern, PA, and is the manager of VTABX. Since Vanguard Total International Bond Index Admiral made its debut in May of 2013, VTABX has garnered more than $50.20 billion in assets. The fund's current manager, Joshua Barrickman, has been in charge of the fund since May of 2013.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 3.27%, and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 3.96%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 11.42%, the standard deviation of VTABX over the past three years is 3.26%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 2.99% compared to the category average of 9.56%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

VTABX carries a beta of 0.72, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 0.74, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, VTABX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.11% compared to the category average of 0.93%. So, VTABX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $3,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $1.

