Is voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is voxeljet's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that voxeljet had €23.7m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €22.2m, its net debt is less, at about €1.46m.

NasdaqCM:VJET Debt to Equity History February 11th 2022

How Strong Is voxeljet's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, voxeljet had liabilities of €11.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €27.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €22.2m and €5.00m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €12.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since voxeljet has a market capitalization of €44.2m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine voxeljet's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year voxeljet wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 2.4%, to €23m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months voxeljet produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost a very considerable €12m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled €6.5m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for voxeljet you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

