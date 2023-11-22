Is Volvo (VLVLY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Volvo (VLVLY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VLVLY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.85, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.30. VLVLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.33 and as low as 9.42, with a median of 10.68, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that VLVLY has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VLVLY's industry has an average PEG of 0.98 right now. Over the last 12 months, VLVLY's PEG has been as high as 0.78 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.65.

Finally, our model also underscores that VLVLY has a P/CF ratio of 7.26. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. VLVLY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 28.91. Over the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's P/CF has been as high as 8.01 and as low as 6.31, with a median of 7.15.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Volvo's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VLVLY is an impressive value stock right now.

