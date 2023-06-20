Is Volvo (VLVLY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Volvo (VLVLY). VLVLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.10. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.08. Over the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.33 and as low as 7.86, with a median of 10.66.

Investors will also notice that VLVLY has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VLVLY's industry has an average PEG of 1 right now. Over the last 12 months, VLVLY's PEG has been as high as 0.96 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.65.

Another notable valuation metric for VLVLY is its P/B ratio of 2.43. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.10. Within the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's P/B has been as high as 2.58 and as low as 1.78, with a median of 2.29.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Volvo's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VLVLY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

