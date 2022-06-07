Is Volvo (VLVLY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Volvo (VLVLY). VLVLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.06 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.68. Over the past year, VLVLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.13 and as low as 8.35, with a median of 11.74.

Investors should also recognize that VLVLY has a P/B ratio of 2.21. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.56. Within the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's P/B has been as high as 3.42 and as low as 1.82, with a median of 2.90.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that VLVLY has a P/CF ratio of 6.55. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.35. Over the past year, VLVLY's P/CF has been as high as 11.36 and as low as 5.37, with a median of 6.77.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Volvo is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, VLVLY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.