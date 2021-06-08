Is Volkswagen (VWAGY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Volkswagen (VWAGY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Volkswagen is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 105 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VWAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VWAGY's full-year earnings has moved 16.67% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, VWAGY has gained about 83.93% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 1.91%. This shows that Volkswagen is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, VWAGY belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.91% so far this year, meaning that VWAGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track VWAGY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

