Is Volkswagen (VWAGY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Volkswagen (VWAGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Volkswagen is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 105 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VWAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VWAGY's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, VWAGY has returned 55.01% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 6.61% on average. This means that Volkswagen is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VWAGY belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.61% so far this year, meaning that VWAGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VWAGY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

