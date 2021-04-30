Is Volkswagen (VWAGY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Volkswagen (VWAGY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Volkswagen is one of 105 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VWAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VWAGY's full-year earnings has moved 16.34% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, VWAGY has returned 53.96% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -0.59% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Volkswagen is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, VWAGY belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.84% so far this year, meaning that VWAGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track VWAGY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

