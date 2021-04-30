Is Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VWAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.36. Over the past year, VWAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.65 and as low as 7.11, with a median of 9.06.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is VWAGY's P/B ratio of 1.13. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VWAGY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.22. Within the past 52 weeks, VWAGY's P/B has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.66.

Finally, investors should note that VWAGY has a P/CF ratio of 4.15. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. VWAGY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.48. Within the past 12 months, VWAGY's P/CF has been as high as 5.30 and as low as 1.83, with a median of 2.61.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Volkswagen AG is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VWAGY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

