Is VMware (NYSE:VMW) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does VMware Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that VMware had US$4.99b of debt in April 2021, down from US$7.73b, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$5.71b in cash, so it actually has US$725.0m net cash.

A Look At VMware's Liabilities

NYSE:VMW Debt to Equity History June 22nd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that VMware had liabilities of US$7.85b due within a year, and liabilities of US$11.5b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.71b as well as receivables valued at US$2.33b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$11.3b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given VMware has a humongous market capitalization of US$65.9b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, VMware boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, VMware grew its EBIT by 28% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if VMware can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. VMware may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, VMware actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

Although VMware's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$725.0m. The cherry on top was that in converted 189% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$4.0b. So is VMware's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for VMware you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

