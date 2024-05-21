Is Vita Coco Company (COCO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, COCO has returned 4.7% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 4.6%. This means that Vita Coco Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Carlsberg AS (CABGY). The stock has returned 14.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Carlsberg AS's current year EPS has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Vita Coco Company, Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.1% so far this year, so COCO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carlsberg AS, however, belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #192. The industry has moved -5.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Vita Coco Company, Inc. and Carlsberg AS. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.