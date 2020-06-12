Is Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Vistra Energy Corp. (VST). VST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26. VST's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.18 and as low as 5.51, with a median of 10.36, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that VST has a P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.75. Over the past 12 months, VST's P/B has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 1.39.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. VST has a P/S ratio of 0.82. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.78.

Finally, we should also recognize that VST has a P/CF ratio of 3.91. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. VST's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.58. Over the past year, VST's P/CF has been as high as 5.64 and as low as 2.25, with a median of 4.44.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Vistra Energy Corp.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VST looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.