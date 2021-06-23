Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Vista Outdoor (VSTO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VSTO and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Vista Outdoor is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 28.91% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VSTO has gained about 83% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 0.63% on average. This shows that Vista Outdoor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.54% so far this year, so VSTO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to VSTO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.