Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vista Outdoor is one of 252 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 28.33% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that VSTO has returned about 78.62% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.37% on average. This means that Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.62% this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to VSTO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

