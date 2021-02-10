Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Vista Outdoor is one of 251 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 20.41% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that VSTO has returned about 35.10% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 3.91% on average. This means that Vista Outdoor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.01% so far this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on VSTO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

