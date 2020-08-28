Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Vista Outdoor (VSTO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VSTO and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Vista Outdoor is one of 237 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 452.25% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that VSTO has returned about 159.09% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.10%. This shows that Vista Outdoor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 61.12% so far this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VSTO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.