Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Vista Outdoor (VSTO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VSTO and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Vista Outdoor is one of 241 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 14.29% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VSTO has gained about 35.29% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 19.49%. As we can see, Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.17% so far this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track VSTO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

