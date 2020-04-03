Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Vista Outdoor (VSTO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Vista Outdoor is one of 242 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 14.29% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that VSTO has returned about 23.53% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 30.72%. This shows that Vista Outdoor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, VSTO is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 23.94% this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VSTO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

