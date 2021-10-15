Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Vista Outdoor (VSTO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VSTO and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Vista Outdoor is one of 275 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 72.23% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, VSTO has gained about 76.81% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 6.42% on average. As we can see, Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 43.19% this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VSTO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.