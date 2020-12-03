Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Vista Outdoor is one of 239 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 36.71% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, VSTO has gained about 170.72% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 10.18% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Vista Outdoor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 91.01% so far this year, so VSTO is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on VSTO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

