Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Vista Outdoor (VSTO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Vista Outdoor is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 112.19% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, VSTO has returned 214.17% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.46%. As we can see, Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, VSTO is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 102.78% so far this year, so VSTO is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to VSTO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

