Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Vista Outdoor is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 401.70% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that VSTO has returned about 169.79% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.45%. This means that Vista Outdoor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 79.47% this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VSTO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.