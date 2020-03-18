Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vista Outdoor is one of 240 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 31.18% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, VSTO has moved about 8.56% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 31.86% on average. This shows that Vista Outdoor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 25.67% so far this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on VSTO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

