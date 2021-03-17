Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Vista Outdoor (VSTO). VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that VSTO has a P/B ratio of 2.87. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VSTO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.52. Over the past 12 months, VSTO's P/B has been as high as 3.21 and as low as 0.47, with a median of 2.10.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. VSTO has a P/S ratio of 0.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.07.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Vista Outdoor is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, VSTO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

