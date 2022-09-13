Is Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Vista Oil & Gas (VIST). VIST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.69, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.49. Over the past 52 weeks, VIST's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.44 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 4.26.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is VIST's P/B ratio of 1.35. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.46. Over the past year, VIST's P/B has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 1.08.

Finally, we should also recognize that VIST has a P/CF ratio of 2.75. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.08. Over the past year, VIST's P/CF has been as high as 3.65 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.79.

Another great Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stock you could consider is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

YPF Sociedad Anonima sports a P/B ratio of 0.27 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.46. In the past 52 weeks, YPF's P/B has been as high as 0.28, as low as 0.11, with a median of 0.20.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Vista Oil & Gas and YPF Sociedad Anonima's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VIST and YPF is an impressive value stock right now.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.